The funeral of The Cranberries singer Dolores O'Riordan will take place in Ireland next week.

A private funeral mass will be held at the Church of Saint Ailbe in Ballybricken, County Limerick, on Tuesday, followed by a family burial.

Earlier on Friday, an inquest into O'Riordan's death was opened and adjourned until 3 April while the coroner awaits the results of tests.

O'Riordan, 46, was found dead in a London hotel on Monday.

She had been in the city for a recording session. Police are not treating the death as suspicious.

There will be a public reposal this Sunday, 21 January, at Saint Joseph's Church in Limerick, from 12:30 to 16:00 GMT.

Canon Liam McNamara, a close friend of the O'Riordan family, will act as chief celebrant of the Requiem Mass, which will take place at 11:30 on Tuesday.

The service will be "strictly reserved for extended family and close friends".

Originally from Limerick, the musician rose to fame in the 1990s when The Cranberries enjoyed global success with hits including Dreams, Zombie and Linger.

Their 1993 debut album Everybody Else Is Doing It, So Why Can't We? has sold more than 40 million records worldwide.

O'Riordan and her former husband Don Burton had three children together.

