Missed this week's entertainment news?

The world of entertainment news has had many ups and downs this week.

Here's a round-up of some of the biggest stories from the last seven days, just in case you missed them.

Image caption Dua Lipa was one of the biggest breakout stars of 2017

Dua Lipa made Brits history when she led the charge with five nominations for this year's awards, including best album.

Until now, no female artist has ever received five nominations in a single year.

The pop star, 22, whose single New Rules was one of last year's breakout hits, is also up for best female, best video, best single and breakthrough.

Image copyright PA / AFP

Photographers Mario Testino and Bruce Weber were suspended from working with fashion magazines including Vogue amid allegations they sexually exploited male models and assistants.

A series of claims were made against the pair in a New York Times article.

Weber denied the claims, while lawyers for Testino said his accusers "cannot be considered reliable sources".

Image copyright Getty Images

The Cranberries lead singer Dolores O'Riordan died suddenly at the age of 46, leaving fans in shock.

The Irish musician, originally from Limerick, led the band to international success in the 1990s with singles including Linger and Zombie.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Ant McPartlin and Lisa Armstrong were together for a total of 23 years

Ant McPartlin confirmed that he is divorcing Lisa Armstrong after 11 years of marriage.

The presenter, who co-hosts several ITV shows with Declan Donnelly, released a statement on Sunday, asking for privacy "for both himself, Lisa and their immediate families".

They were together for a total of 23 years and married in 2007.

Image copyright PA Image caption Witness produced one top five single, Chained to the Rhythm

The boss of Capitol Records said he's had "tough conversations" with Katy Perry following disappointing sales of her latest album, Witness.

Perry released her fourth album last June but, despite appearances at Radio 1's Big Weekend and Glastonbury, it failed to catch on with fans.

It entered the UK charts at number six, selling 16,153 copies in its first week. To date, it has sold fewer than 60,000.

Image copyright ECASTER Image caption Australian actress Jessica Falkholt died on Wednesday, a hospital confirmed

Home and Away actress Jessica Falkholt died from injuries she suffered in a car crash three weeks ago.

The accident in New South Wales on 26 December had also killed her parents, sister and the other driver.

The actress, 29, played Hope Morrison in the soap.

Image copyright PA Image caption Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West married in 2014

Kim Kardashian West and husband Kanye have become parents to a baby girl, delivered via a surrogate.

Kardashian West announced the news on her official website, in a post that revealed the newborn weighed 7lb 6oz.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Bardot starred in films such as And God Created Woman

Veteran French actress Brigitte Bardot dismissed actresses who have commented on sexual harassment via the #MeToo movement as "hypocritical".

The star was asked in an interview with French magazine Paris Match what she thought of actresses denouncing harassment in the film industry.

"In the vast majority of cases they are being hypocritical, ridiculous, uninteresting," the 83-year-old said.

"There are many actresses who flirt with producers in order to get a role."

Image copyright Shutterstock Image caption The star became a heartthrob thanks to his suave appearance on Jason King

Actor Peter Wyngarde, who played dandy detective Jason King in the 1970s TV show of the same name, died at the age of 90.

Jason King was a partial inspiration for the Austin Powers films.

Wyngarde also had numerous stage roles, as well as playing the gold-masked Klytus in Flash Gordon and Timanov in Doctor Who.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Farrow said she was "traumatised" by the alleged event

Dylan Farrow said she wishes Woody Allen had been charged in relation to allegations that he sexually abused her as a child.

"He's lying and he's been lying for so long," she told CBS's This Morning in her first TV interview about her adoptive father.

Allen repeated his denial of the claims and issued a new statement on Thursday, saying: "I never molested my daughter."

Image copyright Getty Images

A former employee of Michael Douglas described how she says she was sexually harassed by the actor - more than a week after he issued a pre-emptive denial of the claims.

Author and journalist Susan Braudy said Douglas's alleged treatment left her feeling "humiliated".

Her claims include that he performed a sex act in front of her.

Follow us on Facebook, on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts, or on Instagram at bbcnewsents. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.