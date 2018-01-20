Image copyright Getty Images

The Kinks bassist Jim Rodford has died at the age of 76.

The British musician spent 18 years with the seminal band from 1979 after playing with the Zombies and Argent.

His cousin and fellow bandmate, Rod Argent, paid tribute on Facebook to the "magnificent bass player", who died following a fall on the stairs.

He also highlighted his commitment to the music scene in St Albans where he had lived all his life, playing with family members in The Rodford Files.

"He gave us absolutely unflagging commitment, loyalty and unbelievable energy... Our gratitude is beyond measure," Argent said.

"To the end, Jim's life was dedicated to music," Argent continued, in a lengthy tribute posted on Saturday. "He will be unbelievably missed."

The Kinks' Dave Davies paid tribute to his former colleague, who played with the band between 1979 and 1993, writing that he was "devastated by Jim's sudden loss".

"I'm too broken up to put words together, it's such a shock, I always thought Jim would live forever in true rock and roll fashion - strange - great friend, great musician, great man - he was an integral part of the Kinks later years. RIP," he wrote on Twitter.

Rodford was playing with The Bluetones when his cousin, Argent, first asked him to join his then-band The Zombies, alongside singer Colin Blunstone. Rodford declined, but Argent in his Facebook tribute credited him as "an enormous enabler" for the band which went on to have a major US hit with She's Not There in 1964.

Image caption Jim Rodford (back row) was a founding member of Argent in 1969

After a stint with the Mike Cotton Sound, the bassist did eventually agree to join his cousin as a founding member of Argent, who are best remembered for the 1972 hit Hold Your Head Up.

After the band split in 1976, Rodford was recruited by the Kinks after the departure of John Dalton, performing on every album from 1979's Low Budget to 1993's Phobia.

"It is with deep sadness that we have learned that Jim Rodford passed away - he toured and recorded with the Kinks for many years and will be greatly missed. He was much loved by all of us," said an official statement from the Kinks on Twitter.

In later years, Rodford joined the revived Zombies alongside his son, drummer Steve Rodford, touring until his death, most recently in Florida.