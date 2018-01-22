The actor Howard Lew Lewis, best known for his roles in Maid Marian and her Merry Men and Brush Strokes, has died at the age of 76.

He played Rabies in all four series of children's comedy Maid Marian and her Merry Men, written by Tony Robinson.

Robinson posted on Twitter: "RIP Rabies. The kind, funny and gentle Howard Lew Lewis died on Saturday. Much missed."

Lewis also starred as barman Elmo on sitcom Brush Strokes.

Maid Marian and her Merry Men first aired in 1989.

It was known for its off-the-wall comic style and for spoofing other films and TV shows.

Image caption Lew Lewis, back, with Maid Marian co-stars (left to right) Tony Robinson, Danny John-Jules, Kate Lonergan, Wayne Morris and Mike Edmonds

Lewis also appeared with Robinson in Blackadder and played barman Elmo Putney in the comedy series Brush Strokes, alongside Karl Howman.

He also had roles in the 1991 film Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves and Terry Gilliam's 1985 film Brazil.

Image caption Lewis played barman Elmo in Brush Strokes, alongside Erika Hoffman

In a 2003 interview, Lewis said he turned to acting after many years working in computers. He added that when they decided to make him a manager, "it was time to move on and became an actor".

The actor described his time working on Maid Marian as "excellent" but "muddy".

Lewis spoke to the Scottish Mail on Sunday just before Christmas, confirming he had dementia.

