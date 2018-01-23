Legendary jazz trumpeter Hugh Masekela, a leading figure in the struggle to end apartheid and "the father of South African jazz", has died aged 78.

In a statement, his family said he had "passed peacefully" in Johannesburg "after a protracted and courageous battle with prostate cancer".

Masekela gained global recognition with his distinctive Afro-Jazz sound and hits such as Soweto Blues.

The 1977 song became synonymous with the anti-apartheid movement.

