Oscars 2018: The Shape of Water leads field

Image copyright Fox Image caption Sally Hawkins is up for best actress for The Shape of Water

The nominations for the 90th Academy Awards have been announced, with The Shape of Water leading the field.

Guillermo del Toro's fantasy romance received 13 nominations, including best picture.

World War Two drama Dunkirk follows with eight nominations, while Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri receives seven.

British stars shortlisted include Gary Oldman, Sally Hawkins and a pair of Daniels - Day-Lewis and Kaluuya.

Greta Gerwig gets a best director nomination for Lady Bird, one of nine films shortlisted for the best picture award.

Image copyright Fox Image caption Woody Harrelson and Frances McDormand are both nominated in Three Billboards

Others include Steven Spielberg's The Post, gay romance Call Me By Your Name and Winston Churchill drama Darkest Hour.

Oldman's performance as Churchill has already won the British actor a Golden Globe and a Screen Actors Guild award.

To win the Oscar, though, he will have to beat three-time best actor winner Day-Lewis, nominated again for Phantom Thread.

Notable firsts include Rachel Morrison's best cinematography nomination for Mudbound, Netflix's drama about racial tension in Mississippi.

Morrison, whose other credits include the forthcoming Black Panther, is the first woman ever to receive a nomination in this category.

The nominations were announced in Los Angeles by British actor Andy Serkis and Girls Trip actress Tiffany Haddish.

Jimmy Kimmel will return to host this year's ceremony, to be held on 4 March at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.