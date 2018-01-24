Barbie movie delayed until 2020

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Anne Hathaway will reportedly play the title role in the live-action Barbie movie

The release of Sony's forthcoming live-action Barbie film has been delayed until 2020.

According to Deadline, the movie will now hit cinemas two years later than planned, having been initially scheduled for this August.

Amy Schumer was originally set to star in the leading role, but it's understood Anne Hathaway is now in talks to take over.

Schumer left the project last March, citing scheduling conflicts.

At the time, she said: "The film has so much promise, and Sony and Mattel have been great partners. I'm bummed, but look forward to seeing Barbie on the big screen."

Alethea Jones is set to direct the film - which will see the main character getting kicked out of Barbieland for not being perfect enough.

It's understood the movie, which has not yet begun filming, will carry a positive message about body image and self esteem.

The film's delay marks the second date change for Barbie.

It had initially been scheduled for June 2018, but was pushed back by six weeks. It's now expected to hit cinemas on 8 May 2020.

