Tom Cruise makes Instagram debut

Tom Cruise has made his debut on Instagram, posting two photos from the set of the sixth Mission: Impossible film.

One depicts a clapperboard revealing the film - out this summer - will be titled Mission: Impossible - Fallout.

The other shows Cruise, 55, clinging to the exterior of a helicopter.

"We've upped the ante for the sixth #MissionImpossible," reads the actor's accompanying message. "I can't wait for you guys to see more."

Cruise's bio on the photo-sharing service describes him as an actor and producer who has been "running in movies since 1981".

The Top Gun star is due to appear on The Graham Norton Show on BBC One on Friday alongside other cast members from the film, which has been shooting scenes in London over recent weeks.

Earlier this month, the actor was seen running along the roof of Blackfriars railway station in a scene that saw traffic halted on nearby Blackfriars bridge.

Production on the latest Mission: Impossible film was halted last year after its star broke his ankle while filming a jump between two London buildings.

Cruise first appeared as IMF (Impossible Missions Force) agent Ethan Hunt in 1996 in the first Mission: Impossible film, which was also partly filmed in the English capital.

The series returned to London to film Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation, the most recent instalment, which came out in 2015.

