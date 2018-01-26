Image copyright Annie Leibovitz

Reese Witherspoon has asked fans to accept her for who she is - after Vanity Fair's latest cover revealed her to have a secret third leg.

She's one of 12 film stars Annie Leibovitz had photographed for the magazine's Hollywood issue - published every year during awards season.

Vanity Fair said the appearance of Witherspoon's third leg was, in fact, "the lining of her dress".

Either way, the actress wasn't the only one to be given an extra appendage.

Skip Twitter post by @mrdiscopop Imagine the millions of dollars that have been spent digitally removing Reese Witherspoon's third leg from films and TV shows over the years. pic.twitter.com/mawsX6WLZ9 — Mark Savage (@mrdiscopop) January 26, 2018 Report

In a different image, which has now been removed from Vanity Fair's website, Oprah appears to have a third hand.

Image copyright Matthias Gaggl

The two stars had a sense of humour about it though.

Skip Twitter post by @RWitherspoon Well...I guess everybody knows now...I have 3 legs. I hope you can still accept me for who I am. 😃( and I will never apologize for snuggling @Oprah .. if you get the opportunity, I highly recommend it;) https://t.co/6GyrfWxNSY — Reese Witherspoon (@RWitherspoon) January 25, 2018 Report

Vanity Fair tried to make a joke of it too - asking how Oprah could be expected to juggle everything (though not, apparently, a presidential bid) - with two hands.

Meanwhile, James Franco was digitally removed from the issue after originally being photographed for it by Leibovitz and interviewed by the magazine.

It's after Franco was accused of sexual misconduct or inappropriate behaviour by five women, including students from his acting school.

A spokesperson told The Hollywood Reporter: "We made a decision not to include James Franco on the Hollywood cover once we learned of the misconduct allegations against him."

No reshoot was needed because those chosen for the cover are photographed separately in small groups.

Follow us on Facebook, on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts, or on Instagram at bbcnewsents. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.