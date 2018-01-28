Should phones be banned at gigs?

Image copyright Getty / BBC Image caption Mobile devices were locked away in special pouches on Chris Rock's Total Blackout Tour

Comedian Chris Rock has divided opinion after banning mobile phones on his tour.

Fans attending his Total Blackout tour had their devices locked away in special pouches - Rock is said to consider them "a major intrusion" on his performance.

Customers were warned that phones, cameras or recording devices would not be allowed at the gigs when tickets went on sale in May last year.

Nevertheless, the move has sparked debate.

Singer Amy Macdonald, who went to the star's gig at the SSE Hydro in Glasgow on Wednesday, said how "refreshing" the idea was, calling it "the future".

I went to see @chrisrock tonight and it was great. I was sooo impressed by the little phone cases. How refreshing to not see 10,000 phones and people actually talking to each other. It's the future! ☺️ pic.twitter.com/lDrA5oY5QR — Amy Macdonald (@Amy__Macdonald) January 24, 2018

Mr True on Twitter saw the comedian at the O2 in London and said the phone ban "made it a better experience" for both the audience and Chris Rock.

Chris Rock at the 02 tonight was honestly hilarious and a great experience.



No pictures, we all had to put our phones in some pouch, locked up when we walked in, but honestly it made it a better experience for us and understandably for him also. — Mr True (@NegoTrue) January 28, 2018

The phone ban has not appealed to all though, with one person saying they "won't be going to see" Chris Rock because of the policy.

It's also raised concerns among parents who said they needed to be contactable at all times in case of an emergency.

So you're on a night out and your kids are being babysat and there is an emergency and you cannot be gotten hold of immediately by the sitter great for parents @chrisrock NOT!!! Another person won't be going to see! — @Lins1969 (@Lins1969_) January 27, 2018

Jon thought the measure was "unnecessary" and said it was "a shame performers feel the need to enforce such measures". He also claimed it took an hour longer to get into the gig because of the procedure.

Really enjoyed the Chris Rock show at the O2 tonight, the whole locking your phone in a 90's style Velcro wallet felt unnecessary, I get why, but a shame that performers feel the need to enforce such measures. Added an hour to getting in to gig but staff handled it well — Jon (@ColdZero2006) January 28, 2018

A note on the O2 Arena website advised attendees there was a "strict no mobile phone policy" in place at Chris Rock's shows.

It said: "All customers will be subject to search and anyone found with a phone within the arena will be asked to leave the venue."

Pouches were provided for audience members to put their phones in as they entered the venue. These were then locked and fans kept their pouches with them for the duration of the gig. At the end of the show staff unlocked them.

Fellow comedian Dave Chappelle and singer Alicia Keys have previously used the pouches at their shows, but their use during Chris Rock's tour marks their biggest appearance in the UK to date.

By Sarah Jenkins, UGC and Social News team