Should phones be banned at gigs?
Comedian Chris Rock has divided opinion after banning mobile phones on his tour.
Fans attending his Total Blackout tour had their devices locked away in special pouches - Rock is said to consider them "a major intrusion" on his performance.
Customers were warned that phones, cameras or recording devices would not be allowed at the gigs when tickets went on sale in May last year.
Nevertheless, the move has sparked debate.
Singer Amy Macdonald, who went to the star's gig at the SSE Hydro in Glasgow on Wednesday, said how "refreshing" the idea was, calling it "the future".
Mr True on Twitter saw the comedian at the O2 in London and said the phone ban "made it a better experience" for both the audience and Chris Rock.
The phone ban has not appealed to all though, with one person saying they "won't be going to see" Chris Rock because of the policy.
It's also raised concerns among parents who said they needed to be contactable at all times in case of an emergency.
Jon thought the measure was "unnecessary" and said it was "a shame performers feel the need to enforce such measures". He also claimed it took an hour longer to get into the gig because of the procedure.
A note on the O2 Arena website advised attendees there was a "strict no mobile phone policy" in place at Chris Rock's shows.
It said: "All customers will be subject to search and anyone found with a phone within the arena will be asked to leave the venue."
Pouches were provided for audience members to put their phones in as they entered the venue. These were then locked and fans kept their pouches with them for the duration of the gig. At the end of the show staff unlocked them.
Fellow comedian Dave Chappelle and singer Alicia Keys have previously used the pouches at their shows, but their use during Chris Rock's tour marks their biggest appearance in the UK to date.
