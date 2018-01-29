Some of music's biggest stars wore white roses on the Grammys' red carpet, to mark their support of the #TimesUp movement.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption "It's incredible how the world is pivoting in a new direction," said Rita Ora of the movement. "The more voices that come together, the more powerful everything gets."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Camila Cabello used a white rose to accessorise her glitter-ball clutch

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Pop star Pink brought her family to the ceremony - including her daughter Willow, alongside husband Carey Hart and mum Judith Moore.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Sam Smith was one of the many male celebrities to endorse the movement

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Pop star Kesha had a rose motif embroidered onto her suit. She will perform her hit song Praying to reflect the #TimesUp movement during the Grammy ceremony

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Miley Cyrus will be duetting with Elton John during Sunday night's ceremony

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Lana Del Rey, whose Lust For Life was up for best pop vocal album, wore her roses as a corsage

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Rapper Cardi B could be the first woman ever to win the Grammy for best rap performance, for her breakout hit Bodak Yellow. The star's dress represents her dream of a "little girl going to the moon".

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Alessia Cara, who went on to win best new act; and John Legend with his wife Chrissy Teigen, who is pregnant with their second child

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Anna Kendrick and Kelly Clarkson also showed their support for the movement, which encourages women to speak out against sexual harassment

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption R&B star Khalid is up for five awards, including best new artist

Image copyright EPA Image caption Comedian Sarah Silverman made a symbolic protest by stuffing her rose into her mouth.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Singer and actress Janelle Monae had one of the evening's most striking outfits

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Lady Gaga will be performing the title track of her latest album, Joanne, at the ceremony

