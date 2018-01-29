Grammys: The photos you need to see

The best looks, backstage shots and performances from the 60th annual Grammy awards.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption "Did I really win?" Kendrick Lamar (with comedian Dave Chappelle) checks the envelope for best rap performance.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Best new artist Alessia Cara discovers you can't make calls on a Gramo-phone (sorry).

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption "High five anyone? Anyone? ANYONE?" Bruno Mars celebrates his six Grammys backstage.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption "How on earth did I get myself into this?" asks Mark Ronson halfway through Lady Gaga's performance.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Actress and singer Hailee Steinfeld shares a moment with James Corden backstage.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Rihanna poses for a photo with Pink and her daughter, Willow, before the show.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption A moment of nerves for Miley Cyrus before she duets with Sir Elton John on Tiny Dancer.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Many artists, including Cyndi Lauper, wore a white rose as a mark of solidarity with the #TimesUp and #MeToo movements.

Image copyright Shutterstock Image caption Lady Gaga's Armani Prive gown was one of the most eye-catching dresses on the red carpet.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Kendrick Lamar's explosive, high-concept opening medley raised the bar for the night's other performers.

Image copyright AFP / Getty Images Image caption With three distinct acts, the performance addressed themes of race, politics and identity.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Rihanna and DJ Khaled's performance of Wild Thoughts brought a sultry Caribbean flavour to the night.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Model Chrissy Teigen and other stars signed instruments and other prizes to raise money for charity.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption People who had survived suicide attempts appeared behind Khalid, Logic and Alessia Cara as they sang the suicide prevention song 1800-273-8255.

Image copyright AFP/Getty Images Image caption Broadway star Patti LuPone gave a jaw-dropping performance of Don't Cry For Me Argentina in honour of Andrew Lloyd Webber.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Alicia Keys stops for a chat with Blue Ivy Carter (and her parents Jay-Z and Beyonce, presumably).

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Kesha performed the self-empowerment anthem Praying with the Resistance Revival Chorus, a collective of women dedicated to singing protest songs.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Cardi B and Bruno Mars were one of the night's most colourful acts, as they performed the '90s throwback jam Finesse (Remix).

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption What is Rihanna up to in this picture?

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption There's always time for a selfie with Rita Ora on the red carpet.

