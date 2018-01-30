Image caption Brendan Cole was a professional dancer on Strictly Come Dancing for 13 years

Brendan Cole has announced he will not be returning to Strictly Come Dancing.

The professional dancer revealed during a TV interview on Tuesday that the decision was made by the BBC, saying he was "in shock".

"They made an editorial decision not to have me back on the show," he said on ITV's Lorraine.

A spokesman for the BBC One show thanked Cole for "being part of the show since the beginning" and contributing to its success.

'Emotional and raw'

Cole was one of the first professional dancers when the show launched in 2004, which was the year he won the contest with newsreader Natasha Kaplinsky.

He said: "I'm a little bit in shock at the moment. I'm quite emotional and a bit raw about it.

"I have had 15 incredible series on the show, I'm very proud of the whole show, they're a great team."

Image caption Cole won the show with Natasha Kaplinsky in 2004

Cole, who is currently on tour with his musical show All Night Long, said the exit would give him time to work on other projects.

He is also awaiting the birth of his second child with model Zoe Hobbs.

The New Zealand ballroom dancer will be remembered for fiercely defending his celebrity partners in front of the judges on the show.

Image caption He was paired with Charlotte Hawkins for the 2017 series

This included Jo Wood during the seventh series when judge Craig Revel Horwood compared her dancing to a "bush kangaroo".

The most recent series saw him paired with Good Morning Britain presenter, Charlotte Hawkins, who he defended before their elimination in week four.

"I'm a very strong character within the show, I have my views and I love that side of the show," he told Lorraine.

Hawkins said she was "sad" to hear of his departure, and that Strictly "won't be the same without him".

A spokesman for the BBC said: "We'd like to thank Brendan for being part of the show since the beginning - winner of the first series - and for the contribution he has made to its success.

"We wish him all the very best for the future."

