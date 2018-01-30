Image copyright PA

There is "no gender bias" regarding pay decisions at the BBC, according to a new report into the corporation.

But the BBC's approach to setting pay in general "has been far from perfect", auditors PwC found.

Their report, published on Tuesday, found a 6.8% gender pay gap among on-air staff earning more than £150,000.

The BBC said there would be "substantial" pay cuts for some men. Director general Tony Hall said "important issues" had to be tackled.

"Today's report does not find evidence of gender bias in decision-making," he said.

"But it shows we have real and important issues to tackle... and I'm determined to get it right."

The BBC said it would take five actions:

1. On air, there will be substantial pay cuts for some men, and pay rises for some men and women.

2. A new framework for determining the pay of people on air will be introduced, to match that already created for the rest of BBC staff.

3. Everyone will be able to see the pay range for virtually every job in the BBC. Where there are more than 20 people in a job, staff will also be able to see where everyone else is positioned.

4. The BBC will review the progression of women in the corporation, looking at working practices and support for women returning to work.

5. The BBC will accelerate progress towards equal representation of men and women at all levels on air, and also towards closing the gender pay gap by 2020.

Lord Hall added: "The plans we're setting out today go further and are more important steps in modernising the BBC and making it fairer.

"We've already made an important start. We're addressing unfairness in individuals' pay and want to close the gender pay gap and have women in half of our on-air roles by 2020. Those are big, bold commitments I'm really serious about."

Tuesday's announcement about on-air pay takes place against the backdrop of a long-running debate about gender pay at the BBC, which began last summer after the corporation published its salaries for on-air staff earning more than £150,000.

Last week, six of the BBC's leading male presenters agreed to take pay cuts.

A report published in October found men working for the BBC earn an average of 9.3% more than women.

The figure covered all staff, on and off air, and was put down to the fact there are more men in senior jobs.

It compares with a UK average of 18%, and Lord Hall said it showed the BBC was "in a better place than many organisations". The BBC announced several reviews into the issue of pay.

Analysis from Amol Rajan, BBC media editor

There is frustration at senior levels of the BBC that other organisations who are obliged to publish their own gender pay gap seem to be dragging their heels.

The feeling at the top of the corporation is that they have gone much further than most other institutions on both gender pay across the organisation, and equal pay for equal staff.

In his five-point plan to staff today, the director general argued for radical levels of transparency. This is somewhat ironic, given he vigorously resisted the salary disclosures last summer.

Taken in concert, these issues show the BBC has a plan to tackle current injustices, and Lord Hall has certainly done more than his predecessors to advance female talent both on and off air.

But history casts a long shadow over today's report. For many of the women at the BBC I have spoken to, the feeling is that they have accumulated injustice - and, some would argue, discrimination - over the course of their careers.

Such is the strength of feeling that these proposals don't mark the end of this issue for the BBC - merely the end of the beginning.

