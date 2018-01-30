Image copyright Joseph Scanlon/ITV Image caption The Costa and Co-op brands will become familiar sights

The Co-op supermarket and Costa Coffee will open branches on Coronation Street in a groundbreaking product placement deal.

The shops will be added in an expansion of the ITV soap's set this spring.

However they won't be full stores and characters won't be filmed inside.

An ITV spokeswoman said they wouldn't threaten Weatherfield's existing Roy's Rolls cafe, The Kabin or Dev's shops, saying: "There's no change to the shops we've currently got."

The broadcaster wouldn't comment on how much the deal will be worth, but it's their biggest product placement agreement to date.

It's also the first time full shopfronts have appeared on an ITV show as product placement.

As well as the shop fronts, ITV said other items including posters, bags and cups would be "integrated across the iconic soap".

Product placement was first allowed on British commercial television seven years ago, but until now the deals have involved individual items rather than entire shops.

The move comes amid falling revenues from conventional advertising. In November, ITV said it expected its net advertising revenue would be down 5% across last year.

'Exciting opportunity'

TV analyst Gill Hind of Enders Analysis said: "This is opening up new revenue streams so they're taking advantage of product placement in their highest-demand property.

"It's a great opportunity for them but they'll have to be mindful that it's not intrusive and doesn't detract from the strength of the programme."

ITV's sales director Mark Trinder said said the expansion of the Salford Quays set was "a great opportunity to feature branded shop facades".

He added: "Incorporating product placement on this scale is something we have wanted to do for some time and we're delighted with this exciting opportunity.

"We've worked really closely with the Coronation Street team to make sure we've got a great brand fit for Co-op and Costa Coffee with the nation's favourite soap while still ensuring editorial integrity."

