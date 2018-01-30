Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Michael B Jordan and Lupita Nyong'o

The early reactions are in and it's fair to say the critics love Black Panther, Marvel's highly-anticipated first black superhero film.

The movie stars Chadwick Boseman in the lead role along with Michael B Jordan, Lupita Nyong'o, Martin Freeman and Daniel Kaluuya.

It's not out until 13 February but reviewers got to see the film at its premiere on Monday night.

Here's a taster of the reaction so far (and we'll try to avoid any spoilers):

The LA Times' Trevell Anderson described it as "a love letter about blackness".

Skip Twitter post by @TrevellAnderson #BlackPanther is a love letter about blackness, to a world that often ghettoizes it without realizing that it is on black backs that this planet revolves.



Freelance film writer Rebecca Theodore-Vachon said Black Panther "was everything I wanted and more".

Fandango's managing editor, Erik Davis, agreed.

"Black Panther is exceptional - the James Bond of the MCU (Marvel Comic Universe)," he tweeted.

Mashable's film writer Angie J Han was also in raptures.

Skip Twitter post by @ajhan #BlackPanther: I never wanted this movie to end, and as soon as it did I wanted to go back. Solid action, smart story, tons of personality. Shuri is my new fave, Nakia is everything, Killmonger is incredible, T'Challa deserves to rule the MCU. Coogler has done it again. 💜🖤💙 pic.twitter.com/t9gG3DLuCL — Angie J. Han (@ajhan) January 30, 2018 Report

And Business Insider reporter, Jason Guerrasio, described the film "as the most spiritual Marvel movie yet!"

Slash Film's Peter Sciretta said: "Black Panther looks, feels and sounds unlike any Marvel film to date. A visual feast."

The film's lead, T'Challa, was first introduced to Marvel audiences in Captain America: Civil War.

In Black Panther, T'Challa is back in Wakanda to take his place on his late father's throne. But of course, given it's a Marvel adventure, it's not quite as straight forward as that.

Full reviews of the film will be out nearer the time of release.

