Image copyright Getty Images Image caption McGowan went on a press tour for her documentary series in January

Rose McGowan has revealed new details about her alleged assault by Harvey Weinstein as part of a five-episode documentary series.

The first instalment of Citizen Rose premiered on E! on Tuesday evening.

McGowan was filmed throughout December for the show, following the fallout from her first public remarks about Weinstein.

Weinstein's lawyer responded to the accusations made on Citizen Rose, calling them "a bold lie".

Ben Brafman defended his client further by releasing two emails sent to Weinstein in which Ben Affleck and McGowan's former manager Jill Messick contradict the actress's claims.

Weinstein is not referenced by name in the documentary, but is called "the monster".

His name is blurred during the two-hour show, with McGowan explaining: "He doesn't deserve my acknowledgement.

"You're beneath humanity. You don't even get a name. Loser."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption McGowan's address at the Women's Convention in Detroit is documented as part of the series

Alongside the release of Citizen Rose, McGowan's book Brave was also published.

She said that the book gave new details about an alleged incident at the 1997 Sundance Festival, where she said Weinstein raped her at a hotel.

Weinstein's lawyer said, in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter: "As a general matter, Harvey Weinstein and his attorneys have refrained from publicly criticising any of the women who have made allegations of sexual assault against Mr Weinstein despite a wealth of evidence that would demonstrate the patent falsity of these claims.

"Watching the 'performance' by Rose McGowan as she looks to promote her new book however, has made it impossible to remain quiet as she tries to smear Mr Weinstein with a bold lie that is denied not only by Mr Weinstein himself, but by at least two witnesses."

Brafman has also said stressed, in a statement to ABC News, that Weinstein "denies Rose McGowan's allegations of non-consensual sexual contact and it is erroneous and irresponsible to conflate claims of inappropriate behaviour and consensual sexual contact later regretted, with an untrue claim of rape".

The BBC has approached Brafman for comment.

'Complex and confessional'

Her documentary also revealed new information, including McGowan's apprehension before speaking at the Women's Convention in Detroit and her relief at detailing the alleged assault to the public.

It went further into her difficult upbringing as part of the Children of God cult and transition to an actress in Hollywood.

The documentary received a positive reaction, both on social media and from online publications.

Skip Twitter post by @lillydancyger When watching #CitizenRose, I was struck with McGowan's strength and tenacity, but also annoyed bc the project felt very narcissistic. But then I had to question why I was annoyed that a strong woman would think highly of herself. — Lilly Dancyger (@lillydancyger) January 30, 2018 Report

The Hollywood Reporter praised E! for broadcasting something "more rough and indie and intentionally aesthetically chaotic than polished and E!-friendly".

It also pointed to its positive portrayal of the Me Too Campaign in the show and an unfiltered look at McGowan's vulnerability.

Rolling Stone called Citizen Rose "the messy, imperfect show Me Too Needs" and "a powerful, cathartic look inside the actress' life".

Vulture says "Rose McGowan speaks out, whether you like it or not", adding that the show "is complex and confessional, moving and frustrating, revealing and withholding, all at the same time".

Follow us on Facebook, on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts, or on Instagram at bbcnewsents. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.