Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Greg Kinnear and Diane Lane are joining Robin Wright

House of Cards is getting two new actors for its sixth and final season, following the departure of Kevin Spacey at the end of last year.

Greg Kinnear and Diane Lane, both Academy Award nominees, join a cast including lead star Robin Wright.

Production on the new series of the Netflix show resumed on Wednesday with the new cast members.

Netflix announced it was cutting ties with Spacey after allegations about his behaviour surfaced.

'Absolute denial'

Spacey has been accused of sexual assault and harassment by a number of men and, according to his spokesperson, is "taking the time necessary to seek evaluation and treatment".

The first allegation was made in October by Anthony Rapp, who said Spacey made advances towards him when he was 14 and Spacey was 26. Spacey claimed to have no memory of the events and has issued an "absolute" denial of the other allegations that later emerged.

Image copyright MRC II Distribution Company L.P/Netflix Image caption Robin Wright is returning to her starring role

He is now being investigated by police in London over three sexual assault allegations.

Lane's films include Trumbo, Chaplin and A Perfect Storm, and she was nominated for a best supporting actress Oscar for 2002's Unfaithful. Lane has also appeared as Martha Kent, Clark Kent's mother, in Man of Steel and Batman v Superman.

Kinnear has appeared in films including As Good As It Gets - for which he was Oscar-nominated in 1998 - as well as Little Miss Sunshine, with film work including The Kennedys.

Other cast members returning to House of Cards include Michael Kelly, Jayne Atkinson, Patricia Clarkson, Constance Zimmer, Derek Cecil, Campbell Scott and Boris McGiver.

The show was Netflix's first original series.

