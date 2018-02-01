Image copyright Manchester Art Gallery Image caption Hylas and the Nymphs by JW Waterhouse dates from 1896

A gallery has temporarily removed a Victorian painting of naked adolescent girls in a move to "encourage debate" about how such images should be displayed in the modern age.

Manchester Art Gallery has taken down Hylas and the Nymphs by JW Waterhouse.

Curator Clare Gannaway said there were "tricky issues about gender, race and representation" in the gallery. "But we want to talk about that with people."

She denied accusations that the gallery was censoring the 1896 picture.

The decision has already sparked a heated reaction, however, with many on social media accusing the gallery of being puritanical and too politically correct.

The painting was one of a number of similar pictures in a gallery area titled In Pursuit of Beauty, which Gannaway described as "very old-fashioned" because it depicts women as "either as passive beautiful objects or femmes fatales".

A blog on the gallery website says: "Let's challenge this Victorian fantasy!"

Image caption Visitors can stick notes to the wall where the painting hung

Gannaway told BBC News: "Views of history, views of art history and views about representation have moved on and the gallery probably hasn't in the way that it should have done.

"And it's not about saying these things can't exist in a public gallery - it's about saying, maybe we just need to challenge the way these paintings have been read and enable them to speak in a different way."

The decision was taken by gallery staff with artist Sonia Boyce, and the painting's removal during an event on Friday was filmed to be made into a new piece of video art for Boyce's exhibition at the gallery in March.

Visitors have been invited to write their views about the decision on sticky notes and post them in the vacant space.

Comments on the notes ranged from "Feminism gone mad!" to "Create or display art that reflects current ideologies alongside classical pieces. There is room for both."

'What we're not doing is censoring'

Clare Gannaway said: "We thought it was very important to be upfront and open about those discussions we were having, so as part of an event on Friday night we did decide to temporarily take down the painting to literally and metaphorically open up space for discussion.

"We want to see this as the start of a process, not an end point. But what we're not doing is censoring."

There were strong reactions on social media. "Removing art due to political concerns is exactly censorship", wrote Gary Brooks on Twitter.

"I think you can spark a debate without removing the painting," said Ben Perkins.

"Ask people how they feel about the painting, get academics in to help contextualise it a bit more, maybe put it next to a modern representation of femininity and draw people's attention to how things have changed."

The Guardian's art critic Jonathan Jones said any ensuing debate would be futile. "The conversation can only realistically be about one thing: should museums censor works of art on political grounds?" he wrote.

"There can only be one answer if you believe in human progress."

