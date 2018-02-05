Will Gompertz: Reviews so far
Since October, I've been writing a regular Saturday morning arts review for BBC News.
It started with a Harry Styles gig in Paris, while last week it was Charles I art exhibition at the Royal Academy, London.
From now on, I'll be posting these right here in my blog in addition to elsewhere on the BBC News website.
So in case you've missed any so far - you can catch up with them all, below:
- Harry Styles's solo tour hits Europe ★★★★☆
- Alias Grace on Netflix ★★★☆☆
- Taylor Swift's Reputation ★★★☆☆
- Network starring Bryan Cranston ★★★☆☆
- George Clooney's Suburbicon ★★☆☆☆
- The Crown on Netflix ★★★★☆
- Charles I: Royal pleasure, parties and politics ★★★★☆
- Star Wars: The Last Jedi ★★★★☆
- Hamilton ★★★★★
- All The Money In The World ★★★☆☆
- Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri ★★★★★
- Britannia ★★★☆☆
- Charles I - King and Collector ★★★★★
- Review: Lady Gaga in Birmingham ★★☆☆☆