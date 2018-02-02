Image copyright AFP/Getty

Jim Carrey will no longer face a civil trial over the suicide of his former girlfriend, court officials have said.

The comic actor had faced a wrongful death legal case, filed by the estranged husband of Cathriona White and her mother. White died of an overdose in September 2015.

The case, due to take place this spring, has now been dismissed.

Carrey, 56, previously described the case as a "heartless attempt to exploit" both him and White.

Her mother Brigid Sweetman and estranged husband Mark Burton had accused Carrey of illegally obtaining prescription drugs for White, under a false name,

Her death was ruled as a suicide by coroner's officials.

White, 30, who was from County Tipperary in Ireland, had been in an on-off relationship with Carrey since 2012.

He described her after her death as a "truly kind and delicate Irish flower, too sensitive for this soil" and attended her funeral in the village of Cappawhite, where he was a pallbearer.

Carrey's publicist told the AFP agency: "All I can say is the case was dismissed and I have no further comment."

The actor had previously said of the case: "I really hope that some day soon people will stop trying to profit from this and let her rest in peace."

