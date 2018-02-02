Image copyright ITV Image caption ITV said Cotton, pictured with Brandee Malto, was taken to hospital "as a precaution"

Two fractured ribs won't stop Corrie's Antony Cotton performing on Dancing on Ice this weekend.

Cotton, who plays Sean Tully in ITV's Coronation Street, was injured on Wednesday while training with partner Brandee Malto.

The 42-year-old was taken to hospital but has since said he hopes to appear on Sunday's programme as scheduled.

"The show must go on," he said in a statement. "Hopefully the painkillers and sequins will see us through."

Image copyright ITV Image caption Cotton, pictured left with Alan Halsall, has played Corrie's Sean Tully since 2003

Appearing on ITV's This Morning on Friday, Cotton said he was unable to breathe properly after his skating partner fell on him.

"We basically fell backward and Brandee landed on top of me and crushed me," he revealed. "It happened very quickly."

Cotton said the mishap had left him with crushed ribs "front and back". "The worst part was I couldn't breathe," he went on.

Yet the actor said he was back in training the following day and was determined not to "phone in sick" this weekend.

Image copyright ITV Image caption Winter Olympic skating hopefuls Nick Buckland and Penny Coomes are to appear on the show

Cotton is the latest celebrity to be injured while making ITV's ice-dancing challenge, which returned last month after a four-year hiatus.

Actress Jennifer Ellison, rapper Vanilla Ice and the late Keith Chegwin are among those to sustain injuries during previous series.

Provided Cotton is passed fit, he and American professional Malto will dance to Gloria Gaynor's I Am What I Am on Sunday.

Winter Olympic skating hopefuls Nick Buckland and Penny Coomes are also due to perform during the two-hour programme.

