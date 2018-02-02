Image copyright PA

The Spice Girls have confirmed that they are planning a reunion to work on "new opportunities".

In a statement the group said: "We are always overwhelmed at how much interest there is across the whole world for The Spice Girls."

The time now feels right to explore some incredible new opportunities together."

Their debut single Wannabe propelled the Spice Girls to fame in 1996 - they split up six years later.

The five members - Victoria Beckham, Emma Bunton, Geri Horner, Mel Brown and Melanie Chisholm - met at Ms Horner's Hertforshire home accompanied by their former manager Simon Fuller.

The group said: "We have enjoyed a wonderful afternoon catching up and reminiscing about the amazing times we have spent together.

"We all agree that there are many exciting possibilities that will once again embrace the original essence of The Spice Girls, while reinforcing our message of female empowerment for future generations."

Earlier in the day the former band members used their Instagram accounts to hint at a possible reunion.

Emma Bunton told her followers that the "future is looking spicy" and Geri Horner said "#girlpower is alive and well".

This would not be the first Spice Girls reunion - the group embarked on a tour of Europe and the US which accompanied a release of their greatest hits.



They also performed together at the Olympic closing ceremony in 2012, however rumours of a return in 2016 failed to come true.

In November 2017 Victoria Beckham said of a potential reunion album and tour: "It is not happening.

At some point you've got to know when it's time."

"I don't think I'll be slipping into a PVC catsuit anytime soon."

The Sun reported that the group could earn up to £10m for new projects including TV work in China, a television talent show, endorsement deals and a compilation album.

A source also told the newspaper that the reunion will not include singing from Mrs Beckham.