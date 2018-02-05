Music News LIVE: 5 February
5 February 2018
Coming up in Music News LIVE... Justin Timberlake returns to the Super Bowl but what did people make of his performance?; for better or worse, the Spice Girls are back together - but to do what exactly?; Lady Gaga cancels the rest of European tour while Lana Del Rey assures fans she's fine after a man was charged with her attempted kidnapping.
