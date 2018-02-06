Music News LIVE: 6 February

Coming up in Music News LIVE... After Justin Timberlake's big show in Minneapolis, Bruno Mars has big plans already for next year's Super Bowl. A pair of rock 'n' roll female stars sing a pointed message to the Grammys boss, as the Recording Academy is labelled "woefully out of touch". And Prince's handwritten lyrics and gifts to his old flames are to set to go on auction. Plus Frank Zappa, Drake, Arcade Fire, Taylor Swift and more, including our latest Newbie Tuesday band all the way from the Middle East.

Read more by TAPPING HERE