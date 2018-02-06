Image copyright PA Image caption Noel Edmonds is seeking compensation of up to £60m

Abba's Money Money Money, Eurythmics' Would I Lie To You and Destiny's Child's Survivor.

Pretty innocuous pop songs you may think but not for Noel Edmonds, who has played them to have a go at Lloyds Bank Group on his new radio station.

The station, called Positively Noel, also encourages Lloyds employees to call his whistleblowing hotline.

Noel recently secured funding to sue Lloyds after falling victim to a multi-million pound fraud a decade ago.

Image caption Edmonds has enjoyed huge TV success with the likes of Noel's House Party

Other tracks aired on the station include Lunchmoney Lewis's Bills and Don't Give Up from Kate Bush and Peter Gabriel.

The music is interspersed with stories from callers about similar problems encountered with banks.

The Deal or No Deal star also asks for anyone who has had a similar experience to him to call in to the show.

In an interview on the station, Noel said: "I went to a very dark place and failed to take my own life... the bank destroyed my livelihood."

He has spoken about his suicide attempt before.

Edmonds also revealed on Positively Noel that three people had emailed him recently to say they had been victims of similar frauds and had had "suicidal thoughts".

He said: "I ring each of them about three times a week - just to check they're ok."

'Empowering everyone'

The station also broadcasts mock-ups of Lloyds adverts using the same music they use for their real adverts but this time with a voiceover saying: "Lloyds Bank don't care... we're here to make people suffer."

Noel has a number of radio stations as part of his Positivity Radio World brand, including Positively Meditation, Positively Plants, Positively Southend and Positively 90s.

On the radio's website, Noel states: "We wish to promote greater respect, tolerance and compassion by empowering everyone, wherever they are in the world, to enjoy a more fulfilled and positive lifestyle."

The presenter is seeking compensation of up to £60m over a scam involving staff at the Reading branch of HBOS, which was subsequently bought by Lloyds.

Lloyds disputes his claim that the fraud caused his business to collapse.

The former Deal or No Deal presenter is pursuing the banking giant over losses he claims he suffered when his former business Unique Group was destroyed.

