Craig David, Niall Horan, Wolf Alice and percussionist Evelyn Glennie have joined the line-up for the BBC's Biggest Weekend festival.

They'll appear alongside the likes of Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift at the one-off event, from 25 to 28 May.

Partly designed to fill the gap in the festival calendar left by Glastonbury's fallow year, it will take place in four locations across the UK.

Tickets go on sale on Monday, priced at £18, plus a £4.50 booking fee.

Designed to show the breadth of music available on the BBC, the Biggest Weekend will be curated by each of the broadcasters' music stations: Radio 1, 2, 3, 6 Music, 1Xtra and Asian Network.

"It's probably the biggest undertaking the BBC has ever done regarding live pop music," Radio 1's controller Ben Cooper recently told Music Week.

"It's a one-off moment in history, which hopefully we will all remember."

The BBC announced 27 further acts on Wednesday, ranging from dance act Orbital to jazz star Jamie Cullum.

Rock band Ash, pop stars Years & Years and singer-songwriter James Bay will also take part, joining previously-announced acts like Noel Gallagher, Beck and Public Service Broadcasting.

The four-day event takes place in the following locations.

Singleton Park, Swansea, Wales

Saturday 26 May - BBC Radio 1, 1Xtra and Asian Network

Sunday 27 May - BBC Radio 1, 1Xtra and Asian Network

Scone Palace, Perth, Scotland

Friday 25 May - BBC Radio 3

Saturday 26 May - BBC Radio 2

War Memorial Park, Coventry, England

Sunday 27 May - BBC Radio 2

Monday 28 May - BBC Radio 3

Titanic Slipways, Belfast, Northern Ireland

Friday 25 May - BBC 6 Music

Saturday 26 May - BBC 6 Music

