Music News LIVE: 7 February

Coming up in Music News LIVE... Festival news from The Biggest Weekend, Bestival and more, plus Ozzy Osbourne talks about his final tour and non-retirement plans and there's an epic new Black Panther video from Kendrick Lamar and SZA. Katy Perry considers giving one of her hits a re-working to account for gender fluidity and Will Smith recreates his son's Icon video. There's another important referendum too as to whether or not Alex Turner should keep his beard for the Arctic Monkeys comeback (no, really) and we look ahead to tonight's UK's Eurovision hopefuls.

