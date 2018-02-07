Image copyright PA Image caption Walsh has made repeated overtures to Stormzy following their meeting at the Brits

TV star Bradley Walsh has reached out (again) to UK grime artist Stormzy - by posting a cringeworthy video of himself singing along to one of his hits.

In his Instagram post, Walsh is seen enjoying Stormzy's 2015 release Shut Up in the backseat of a chauffeured car.

In an accompanying message, he pleads with the singer to get in touch over a proposed collaboration.

"Come on Stormzy old love !!!" Walsh writes. "You don't ring , you don't write where's my collab ??"

Image copyright bradderswalsh/Instagram

Walsh, who hosts ITV game show The Chase, was filmed embracing Stormzy on the red carpet at last year's Brit Awards.

The pair subsequently appeared together on The Jonathan Ross Show, during which Walsh sang a snatch from one of Stormzy's songs.

Last month Walsh posted an Instagram video of himself enjoying another grime track - though on that occasion he refrained from singing along.

Stormzy has yet to respond to Walsh's latest overtures, which come in the wake of the release of the latter's second album of cover versions.

