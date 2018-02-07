Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Leonardo is famous for works including the 'Vitruvian Man'

For all great artists, embarking on an extensive tour for your adoring fans is a must.

Leonardo da Vinci may have died nearly 500 years ago, but will be doing exactly that across the UK next year.

To mark such a momentous life landmark, 144 of his greatest drawings are going on display in 12 different cities.

Two new discoveries, hidden drawings of hands, will also be shown under ultraviolet light.

Image copyright Royal Collection Trust Image caption Before and after... the studies of hands for the Adoration of the Magi under ultraviolet light

The studies of hands for the Adoration of the Magi were thought to be completely blank pieces of paper, but were revealed as drawings when investigated at a lab in Oxford.

All the pieces have been selected to reflect the full range of Leonardo's interests, including painting and sculpture.

Put together by the Royal Collection, the drawings will also reflect his passion for architecture, music, anatomy, engineering, cartography, geology and botany.

The exhibitions will also include examples of all the drawing materials employed by the artist, including pen and ink, red and black chalks, watercolour and metalpoint.

Image copyright Royal Collection Trust Image caption A drawing from 1504-5 depicts Neptune in his chariot

The exhibitions will take place in Belfast, Birmingham, Bristol, Cardiff, Glasgow, Leeds, Liverpool, Manchester, Sheffield, Southampton and Sunderland, with a further venue to be announced.

Following on from the main exhibitions in February 2019, in May they will be brought together to form part of an exhibition at The Queen's Gallery, Buckingham Palace.

This will be the largest exhibition of Leonardo's work in over 65 years.

Image copyright Royal Collection Trust Image caption Mortars firing into a fortress will go on display in Sunderland

Martin Clayton, Head of Prints and Drawings, Royal Collection Trust, said, "The drawings of Leonardo da Vinci are a national treasure, both incredibly beautiful and the main source of our knowledge of the artist.

"We hope that as many people as possible across the UK will take this unique opportunity to see these extraordinary works, which allow us to enter one of the greatest minds in history, and to understand the man and his achievements."

