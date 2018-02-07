UK's Eurovision Song Contest 2018 act chosen
- 7 February 2018
Royal Academy of Music graduate SuRie will represent the UK at Eurovision 2018 with her track Storm.
SuRie - real name Susanna - was announced as the winner of Eurovision You Decide after a live ceremony in Brighton, broadcast on BBC Two.
She was chosen via a combined public and jury vote, and said she would celebrate with "a bottle of something bubbly and a straw".
This year's Eurovision Song Contest will be held in Lisbon in May.