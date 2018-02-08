Jamie Laing, Stacey Solomon and Harry Hill among charity Bake Off stars
Made in Chelsea's Jamie Laing, TV presenter Stacey Solomon and comic Harry Hill are among 20 stars taking part in a charity edition of The Great British Bake Off.
Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson and US actress and ex-Bond girl Teri Hatcher are also joining comics Alan Carr and Tim Minchin.
The five episodes will feature judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith with Noel Fielding and Sandi Toksvig presenting.
The charity is Stand Up To Cancer.
The Great Celebrity Bake Off is part of Channel 4's joint fundraising campaign with Cancer Research UK.
It follows the first series of The Great British Bake Off which aired on Channel 4 last year following its high-profile move from BBC One.
Here is the full list of celebrities lining up to test their baking skills:
- Comic Aisling Bea
- Comic and presenter Alan Carr
- Comic Roisin Conaty
- Paralympian Kadeena Cox
- Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson
- Singer Ella Eyre
- Actress Teri Hatcher
- Countdown host Nick Hewer
- Comedian Harry Hill
- Comedian Griff Rhys Jones
- Spandau Ballet member turned actor Martin Kemp
- Diversity dancer Perri Kiely
- Made in Chelsea star Jamie Laing
- Comedian Joe Lycett
- Comedian Lee Mack
- Comic and writer Tim Minchin
- TV presenter Stacey Solomon
- Broadcaster Melanie Sykes
- Former BBC Breakfast presenter Bill Turnbull
- Kaiser Chiefs frontman Ricky Wilson
A transmission date has yet to be confirmed.
