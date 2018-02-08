Image copyright PA/BBC Image caption Jamie Laing, Stacey Solomon and Harry Hill will be hoping their cakes will rise

Made in Chelsea's Jamie Laing, TV presenter Stacey Solomon and comic Harry Hill are among 20 stars taking part in a charity edition of The Great British Bake Off.

Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson and US actress and ex-Bond girl Teri Hatcher are also joining comics Alan Carr and Tim Minchin.

The five episodes will feature judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith with Noel Fielding and Sandi Toksvig presenting.

The charity is Stand Up To Cancer.

The Great Celebrity Bake Off is part of Channel 4's joint fundraising campaign with Cancer Research UK.

Image copyright Channel 4 Image caption The judges and presenters will be on the celebrity version of the show

It follows the first series of The Great British Bake Off which aired on Channel 4 last year following its high-profile move from BBC One.

Here is the full list of celebrities lining up to test their baking skills:

Comic Aisling Bea

Comic and presenter Alan Carr

Comic Roisin Conaty

Paralympian Kadeena Cox

Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson

Singer Ella Eyre

Actress Teri Hatcher

Countdown host Nick Hewer

Comedian Harry Hill

Comedian Griff Rhys Jones

Spandau Ballet member turned actor Martin Kemp

Diversity dancer Perri Kiely

Made in Chelsea star Jamie Laing

Comedian Joe Lycett

Comedian Lee Mack

Comic and writer Tim Minchin

TV presenter Stacey Solomon

Broadcaster Melanie Sykes

Former BBC Breakfast presenter Bill Turnbull

Kaiser Chiefs frontman Ricky Wilson

A transmission date has yet to be confirmed.

