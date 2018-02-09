Music News LIVE: 9 February

Coming up in Music News LIVE... Stormzy attends the Black Panther premiere as the soundtrack arrives, along with the one from Fifty Shades Freed. New Music Friday also brings singles from Marshmello & Anne-Marie and James Bay, as well as albums from Franz Ferdinand and MGMT. K-pop is set to be a major theme at the Winter Olympics which kicks off later in Korea, S Club's Paul says he regrets putting his BRIT on eBay and there's a new Johnny Cash album on the way featuring the late Chris Cornell. Later on we'll reveal 5 Things We Learned This Week.

