What's old, grey and making a comeback?

Image caption Bob Harris remembers The Old Grey Whistle Test being "a magical time"

What's that, Bob? The Old Grey Whistle Test is coming back for one night only? And here was us thinking "Whispering" Bob Harris was only a nickname.

If you're a fan of the classic music show, though, it's the kind of news you'll want to shout from the rooftops.

Not seen on the BBC since 1988, the show will return on 23 February for a special live edition.

"I can't wait to get back in the studio," said Harris, who fronted the series from 1972 to 1978.

Billed as "a glorious evening of live music performances from some of the show's favourite musicians", the three-hour show will feature music from Peter Frampton, Richard Thompson and Albert Lee.

Image caption Richard Thompson started out as a member of Fairport Convention before going solo

Other guests will include Dave Stewart, Joan Armatrading, Kiki Dee and DJ Danny Baker.

"Old Grey Whistle Test was one of those unique shows that always felt like it was owned by its audience," said Caroline Wright, who holds the grand title of 'Editor, Entertainment Projects, BBC Studios'.

"Drawing on the show's unbelievable back catalogue of wonderful performances and guests, Old Grey Whistle Test Live: For One Night Only will celebrate this legendary series."

Here's what Bob had to say about the programme - and its title - when it celebrated its 40th anniversary in 2011.

Bob Harris remembers The Old Grey Whistle Test on BBC Breakfast

