Music News LIVE: 12 February

Coming up in Music News LIVE... Tickets for the BBC's Biggest Weekend go on sale, Justin Timberlake enjoys chart success and Kendrick Lamar's team are accused of artwork theft. Plus a top young actress on misspelling Ed Sheeran's tattoo, Cardi B on feminism and stripping, the countdown to new Smashing Pumpkins has begun (literally) and the spirit of John Lennon lives on at the Winter Olympics.

Read more by TAPPING HERE