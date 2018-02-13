Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Katie Holmes (left) and Hilary Swank (right) were on the front row for Ralph Lauren

New York Fashion Week is drawing to a close after another season of rows, runways and, err, robots.

NYFW is held twice a year - February and September - with this one focusing on autumn/winter collections.

So as we wave goodbye to the after-show parties and couture cocktails, let's look back at all the big moments both on and off the catwalk.

1. Gigi body shaming row

Image copyright Getty Images

Superstar model Gigi Hadid has faced criticism over her weight recently on social media, with comments such as "too skinny" and "u are just bones" posted on her Instagram feed.

Having taken the catwalk by storm in New York over the weekend in shows for Prabal Gurung, Brandon Maxwell and Jeremy Scott, the star posted a series of tweets defending her size and explained that her fluctuating weight was due to her management of Hashimoto's disease, an auto-immune condition.

Skip Twitter post by @GiGiHadid Over the last few years I’ve been properly medicated to help symptoms including those, as well as extreme fatigue, metabolism issues, body’s ability to retain heat, etc ... I was also part of a holistic medical trial that helped my thyroid levels balance out. — Gigi Hadid (@GiGiHadid) February 11, 2018 Report

Will it stop the haters? Who knows, but Gigi says she won't be explaining the way her body looks again.

So there.

2. Victoria Beckham bids farewell

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Victoria greeted her family on the front row

It's been 10 years - 10 years! - since she made her debut at New York Fashion Week, which went down a storm with the critics after many sceptics had scoffed ahead of her first collection being unveiled.

But Victoria Beckham's latest New York outing - featuring leopard print for the first time - was her last as she prepares to join London Fashion Week in September, and it's being seen as a big blow for the Stateside event.

And while sales of Victoria's clothing range have been strong, her company is yet to turn a profit - which could be one reason why the Spice Girls reunion is on the cards.

Sadly, the former singer has dispelled rumours she might be designing Meghan Markle's wedding dress, after Prince Harry's fiancee wore a Victoria Beckham jumper in the couple's official engagement photos.

"She looked absolutely beautiful in my jumper. I'm sure it will be a really fun wedding," Beckham told The Guardian. "But no, she hasn't asked me to do the dress."

3. Breast cancer survivors own the catwalk

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The models were given a rapturous welcome

Dozens of breast cancer survivors of all ages, shapes and sizes took New York by storm on Sunday as they showcased lingerie designs for women who've had a mastectomy, breast reconstruction or breast surgery from Ana Ono.

The Cancerland show was emceed by Oscar-winning actress Mira Sorvino, who recently accused Harvey Weinstein of sexually harassing her and 'derailing' her career. (Weinstein has denied any allegations of misconduct and of blacklisting Sorvino).

Some of the models hit the runway with writing on their bodies featuring slogans such as "I Am Whole" and baring their surgery scars.

The models received constant cheers and whoops as they strutted their stuff.

4. Desmond is Amazing

As is often the case, it was a kid who stole the show, winning New York Fashion Week hands-down.

Desmond Napoles, also known as Desmond Is Amazing, made his catwalk debut at the tender age of 10 for the Gypsy Sport show on Sunday.

The award-winning LGBT advocate and self-proclaimed "drag kid" is the founder of the first drag house for children, called the Haus of Amazing.

Desmond rocked it in an androgynous outfit featuring patent boots, a ruffled jacket, long polka dot nails and grey-streaked hair.

His inspirations? RuPaul, Andy Warhol, John Galliano, Alexander McQueen and Commes Des Garcons.

Can he be our personal stylist please?

5. Fashion is the future

Philipp Plein did it again with a spectacular show which wowed from the minute that model Irina Shayk was beamed out of a spaceship on to a landscape of fake snow.

Brooklyn Navy Yard never looked so good.

Shayk then took to the catwalk beside a huge, Transformer-esque robot twice her size.

Amazing.

6. Black Panther takeover

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption LaQuan Smith's designs included a sequined jumpsuit and trenchcoat

Anticipation is mounting ahead of the release of Marvel's Black Panther later this week, and New York Fashion Week wasn't going to miss out.

Designer LaQuan Smith, who has dressed the likes of Kim Kardashian West, Rihanna and Cardi B, said: "I wanted to create something that really just connected to the characters and the film… embodying power and femininity, and strength and sensuality."

7. And relax

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Bella Hadid starred in Ralph Lauren's show

Ralph Lauren offered a laidback vibe with his collection which was inspired by his home in Montego Bay, Jamaica, and saw his models walk the runway barefoot.

The catwalk itself was a replica of Lauren's island retreat, while the collection featured floaty florals and nautical stripes. And Bella Hadid in a denim cocktail dress.

Just what we needed to see during a cold, wet February.

Now Ralph, if you could just put those flights on your expense account?

Follow us on Facebook, on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts, or on Instagram at bbcnewsents. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.