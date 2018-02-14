If you're sick of the sight of teddy bears and boxes of chocolates on supermarket shelves for Valentine's Day - Miranda Hart is here for you.

"I shall be on Twitter all day to chat to anyone feeling lonely," the comedian posted on Tuesday night.

The Call The Midwife star encouraged her followers to tweet using the hashtag #HartsValentineDay.

Her followers applauded her efforts and began requesting advice and sharing their own Valentine's experiences.

"I don't know the full history of St Valentine but I do know it was a feast day to celebrate love and affection, not a commercial day to make anyone feel lesser, isolated or alone," Miranda said.

Hart has not yet publicly tweeted anyone back - but she may well be messaging her followers directly.

Her idea follows in the footsteps of comedian Sarah Millican's recent Twitter campaign to connect people who were spending Christmas Day alone.

"The main rule is to be kind," said Millican. "We're all here for each other."

Skip Twitter post by @mermhart I don't know the full history of St Valentine but I do know it was a feast day to celebrate love and affection, not a commercial day to make anyone feel lesser, isolated or alone. So I shall be on twitter all day to chat to anyone feeling lonely. Please RT #Hartsvalentineday — Miranda Hart (@mermhart) February 13, 2018 Report

Skip Twitter post 2 by @mermhart So prepare questions, worries, ideas, and I shall impart wisdom where I can but basically just know you are loved and not alone and we shall hang out and play. See you tomorrow. #Hartsvalentineday — Miranda Hart (@mermhart) February 13, 2018 Report

Follow us on Facebook, on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts, or on Instagram at bbcnewsents. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.