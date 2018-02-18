Image copyright Getty Images

The Bafta Film awards take place later at London's Royal Albert Hall.

Guillermo del Toro's The Shape of Water leads this year with 12 nominations in total - including best film and best director.

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri and Darkest Hour are close behind, with nine nominations each.

Joanna Lumley is hosting this year's ceremony - she takes over from Stephen Fry, who stepped down last year after presenting 12 times.

Here are six things to expect from this year's awards.

1. The stars will be wearing black to support Time's Up

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Penelope Cruz, Mariah Carey and Clare Foy were among celebrities who wore black at the Golden Globes

The Time's Up movement's first initiative saw guests at the Golden Globe awards dress in black to bring attention to the fight against sexual harassment in Hollywood.

Now Britain's biggest stars are expected to follow suit as indicated by a letter that has been circulated around the British film and TV industry.

The request has gathered support from stars including Emma Thompson, Daisy Ridley, Emma Watson and Keira Knightley.

2. There will be a brand new host

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Joanna Lumley with her Bafta TV Award in 2017

Joanna Lumley will be replacing Stephen Fry, who has presented the ceremony 12 times in total, as master of ceremonies.

The Absolutely Fabulous actress will be the first female host since Mariella Frostrup co-presented with Fry in 2001.

Lumley received the Bafta Fellowship at the Bafta TV Awards last May and was met with huge cheers from the crowd.

3. Equality and sexual harassment will be a big talking point

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Natalie Portman and Ron Howard at the Golden Globes

One of the big talking points from January's Golden Globes came when Natalie Portman highlighted on stage that everyone up for best director was male.

This is echoed at the Baftas, with nominations going to Denis Villeneuve, Luca Guadagnino, Christopher Nolan, Guillermo Del Toro and Martin McDonagh.

This year's ceremony could see stars using their platform to discuss issues of sexual harassment and also vocalise the growing debate on equal pay in the industry.

4. Three films will be competing for the top spot

Image copyright Fox Searchlight Pictures Image caption Sally Hawkins is nominated for best leading actress in The Shape of Water

The Shape of Water received 12 nominations including best leading actress, best film and best director.

It is closely followed by Darkest Hour and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, which have received nine nominations each.

The most notable omission is The Post, starring Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks, which didn't receive any nominations, unlike at the Golden Globes and Oscars.

5. Two actors could walk away with a double Bafta scoop

Image copyright Universal/Sony Image caption Daniel Kaluuya and Timothee Chalamet are both nominated for best leading actor and the rising star award

Get Out's Daniel Kaluuya and Call Me By Your Name's Timothee Chalamet are nominated for both best leading actor and EE's Rising Star Award.

One of them could walk away with two awards, which would be a very rare feat in film ceremony terms.

The Rising Star Award is the only category voted for by the public and both Kaluuya and Chalamet are currently enjoying their time in the spotlight - Kaluuya is starring in Black Panther and Chalamet also has a supporting role in Lady Bird.

6. Globes and Oscar-snubbed films could get their time to shine

Image copyright Universal

Gary Oldman won best actor in a motion picture at the Golden Globes for his portrayal of Winston Churchill in the Darkest Hour.

He is tipped to do the same at the Oscars next month, but other British films have been snubbed by the American ceremonies.

Lady Macbeth has two nominations - for outstanding British film and outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer.

Film Stars Don't Die in Liverpool received three nominations, with Annette Bening and Jamie Bell nominated for best actor and actress, while it has also picked up a nomination for best adapted screenplay.

