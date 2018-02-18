Entertainment & Arts

Bafta Awards 2018: Stars wear black on the red carpet

  • 18 February 2018
Related Topics
Angelina Jolie and Loung Ung Image copyright EPA
Image caption Angelina Jolie and was joined by Cambodian-born US writer and producer Loung Ung

Guests at the Bafta Film Awards united in support of the Time's Up and Me Too campaigns by wearing black to the ceremony in London.

Some stars, like Angelina Jolie, were accompanied by rights and equality campaigners.

Many attendees also wore Time's Up badges - all in reference to a push for greater respect and equality since the Hollywood sexual harassment scandal.

The Duchess of Cambridge wore a dark green dress with a black ribbon belt.

Bethan Holt, fashion news and features director at The Telegraph, told BBC News: "The Royal Family very rarely get involved in political messaging, so perhaps it's not such a surprise that she didn't join in with the rest of the women and wear black tonight."

Jennifer Lawrence Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Jennifer Lawrence
Salma Hayek Image copyright PA
Image caption Salma Hayek
Octavia Spencer Image copyright PA
Image caption Octavia Spencer
Kristin Scott Thomas Image copyright PA
Image caption Kristin Scott Thomas
Margot Robbie Image copyright PA
Image caption Margot Robbie
Naomie Harris Image copyright PA
Image caption Naomie Harris
Lupita Nyong'o Image copyright PA
Image caption Lupita Nyong'o
Daniel Kaluuya Image copyright PA
Image caption Daniel Kaluuya
Lily James Image copyright AFP
Image caption Lily James
Ruth Wilson Image copyright PA
Image caption Ruth Wilson
Saoirse Ronan Image copyright PA
Image caption Saoirse Ronan
The Duchess of Cambridge Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption The Duchess of Cambridge

Follow the Baftas live

Related Topics

More on this story