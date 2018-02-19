London Fashion Week: What's gone down so far

London Fashion Week comes hot on the heels of New York and just ahead of Milan - but the UK capital's biannual showcase is holding its own with headline collections from the likes of Mulberry, JW Anderson and Halpern. Big name fans have been in attendance on the frows and there's been some truly avant-garde looks courtesy of St Martins graduates as well as more established designers.

Here's a look at some of the best bits so far:

1. Want to stand out in a crowd?

Image copyright AFP/PA/Getty Image caption Matty Bovan, Pam Hogg and Preen - for the more outgoing personality

We have just the thing for you - several things, actually.

And as ever, the Central Saint Martins MA line-up didn't disappoint.

Specifically, we mean you, Edwin Mohney. The New Yorker closed the graduate show on Friday night with an inflatable paddling pool dress, Donald Trump rubber masks made into stilettos and what appeared to be a walking condom.

York-based designer and St Martins graduate Matty Bovan debuted his first solo show, with models wearing tweed and tight balaclavas accompanied by square face stickers.

Several took to the catwalk with brightly coloured helium balloons attached to their heads.

But more experienced designers also got in on the action - Pam Hogg showcased large birds on hats, see-through bodysuits and 80s puffball dresses.

2. Bye Bye Bailey, Bailey Bye Bye

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Burberry helped launch Cara Delevingne's career

Christopher Bailey's farewell to Burberry brought a splash of colour to the catwalk with a rainbow theme - a symbol to represent the company's financial support for LGBTQ charities.

The designer also harked back to the 80s with shell suits and zipped tracky-style tops plus a possibly ironic homage to the 90s, when the Burberry brand was, ahem, slightly less alluring.

Shearling jackets, oversized chunky knits and puffa jackets featured, too.

"I wanted it to be a reflection of Burberry's past, our present but also my great excitement to see what the future holds for Burberry," he said backstage.

Bailey bowed out with a rainbow faux fur cape worn by Cara Delevingne.

It's not yet known who will take over the reins at the end of next month but Phoebe Philo is hotly tipped, having recently left Celine.

3. Best FROW spots

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Wintour at JW Anderson and Tinie Tempah and Kate Moss arriving for Burberry

The celebs were out in force for the big shows, with Nicola Roberts, Paloma Faith, Edie Campbell, Alexa Chung and Pixie Geldof on the bench for House of Holland.

Everyone wanted a seat for Bailey's swansong - Naomi Watts, Naomi Campbell and Kate Moss were in attendance, as were Matt Smith, Lily James, Sienna Miller, Keira Knightley and Jourdan Dunn. Not to mention Chelsea Clinton, who is best mates with Bailey's husband, Simon Woods. Natch.

Felicity Jones and Erin O'Connor turned up to see Erdem's latest collection, as did US band Haim.

Vogue editor Dame Anna Wintour was pictured at JW Anderson.

4. Model pupil

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption (l-r) Paris Jackson, Cara Delevingne and Adwoa Aboah - who has founded Gurl's Talk, an online community for young women to discuss things like mental health, sex and social media

Adwoa Aboah kicked off London Fashion Week with a talk to industry insiders about abuse in the fashion industry.

While not a victim herself, the London-born model said: "Fear has run rampant amongst our community of models. Far too many young models, both women and men, are mistreated and put at risk."

Aboah was the first cover star for Vogue under new editor Edward Enniful.

She was a hit during New York Fashion Week and was equally in demand back in London.

She walked for several designers including Matty Bovan, Ashley Williams and Burberry.

And she even took time to post a selfie with the Mayor of London.

Get news from the BBC in your inbox, each weekday morning

Image copyright AFP/PA/Getty

Follow us on Facebook, on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts, or on Instagram at bbcnewsents. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.