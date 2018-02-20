Entertainment & Arts

Music News LIVE: 20 February

  • 20 February 2018
Music News LIVE

Coming up in Music News LIVE... Fergie has said "sorry" for her rendition of the US national anthem, Lorde speaks out about her struggles with acne, Drenge announce their first tour in three years, new music from Superorganism plus dreampoppers Geowulf are our today's artists for Newbie Tuesday.

