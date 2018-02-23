Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Danny Miller was nominated at the British Soap Awards in 2017

Emmerdale actor Danny Miller has criticised Twitter for not doing more to crack down on homophobic tweets he received in relation to the ITV soap.

Miller, who plays gay character Aaron Dingle, said he had complained about homophobic slurs 16 times.

But he said Twitter told him the messages did not violate its rules against abusive behaviour.

A spokesman for Twitter told the BBC the user accused of sending abuse to Miller was "no longer on Twitter".

Miller's character Aaron reunited with his former partner Robert Sugden as part of a special hour-long episode this week.

The actor said he had complained 16 times about "the same dead leg" - a user who was using multiple accounts. He added that he would quit social media if a solution wasn't found.

He posted a grab of Twitter's response to his complaints, which read: "We have reviewed your report carefully and found that there was no violation of the Twitter Rules against abusive behaviour."

Followers of the Stockport actor praised his public call to do more to stamp out homophobic abuse.

Miller has been a part of the notorious Dingle family on the ITV soap since 2008.

A spokesman for Emmerdale told the BBC: "We find any form of abuse totally unacceptable and abhorrent."

