50 Cent doesn't have two Bitcoins to rub together

Coming up in Music News LIVE... 50 Cent says he isn't a Bitcoin millionaire, Mick Jagger explains why it's been so long since the Rolling Stones played a UK tour and the line-up for the V Festival's replacement is announced. Plus new music from Everything Everything, Amy Winehouse, Chris Cornell and Moby and a look at how bands are using tech companies to make a living.

