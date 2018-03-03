Image copyright Sony Image caption The Razzies called The Emoji Movie characters "obnoxious"

The Emoji Movie, an animated film starring James Corden and Patrick Stewart, has swept the board at Hollywood's Razzie awards, which highlight the year's worst films.

It was given four Golden Raspberry titles, including worst picture, director and screenplay.

In a statement, Razzies organisers branded the film a "talking poop opus".

Tom Cruise was named worst actor for his performance in the reboot of The Mummy.

The film was poorly reviewed by critics, who described it as "empty headed" and "one-note".

"Cruise should have played the Mummy - that way his face would be swathed in bandages and his fans wouldn't have to see him sweat so hard," Peter Travers wrote in Rolling Stone.

The worst supporting actor award was given to Mel Gibson for the comedy Daddy's Home 2.

He follows in the footsteps of US President Donald Trump, who won the title in 1990 for his cameo in Ghosts Can't Do It.

Tyler Perry won the worst actress award, dressed as an elderly woman in Boo 2: A Medea Halloween.

He was nominated for the same award last year.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Tom Cruise was named worst actor for his lead role in The Mummy

Worst supporting actress was Kim Basinger for Fifty Shades Darker. The film adaptation of the erotic novel is the sequel to Fifty Shades of Grey which won four Razzies in 2016.

The Razzies' tongue-in-cheek awards ceremony is held in Los Angeles every year, the day before the Academy Awards.

Organisers lampoon the nominees, voted for by the public, in a series of comedy sketches and show tunes.

Ahead of the awards, organisers said 87 of the top-earning 100 films last year were "sequels, remakes or rip-offs".