Music News LIVE: 6 March

  • 6 March 2018

Coming up in Music News LIVE... David Byrne has said sorry for only working with male musicians on his new album, Scotland's TRNSMT festival announces its final headliner, new music from Sade, Hinds and Mahalia plus introducing another Newbie Tuesday in the shape of singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi.

