Entertainment & Arts

Music News LIVE: 7 March

  • 7 March 2018

Coming up in Music News LIVE... some special releases have been announced for this year's Record Store Day, Nick Drake to get a posthumous honour, the organiser of the shelved Fyre festival pleads guilty to fraud plus Limp Bizkit frontman Fred Durst is directing John Travolta.

Read more by TAPPING HERE.

More on this story