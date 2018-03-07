Music News LIVE: 7 March
- 7 March 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Coming up in Music News LIVE... some special releases have been announced for this year's Record Store Day, Nick Drake to get a posthumous honour, the organiser of the shelved Fyre festival pleads guilty to fraud plus Limp Bizkit frontman Fred Durst is directing John Travolta.
Read more by TAPPING HERE.