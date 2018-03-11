A certain gold statuette dominated the past week's news... here's the lowdown on the Oscars in case you missed them, along with some of the other stories from the past seven days.

Image copyright Sony Image caption The Razzies called The Emoji Movie characters "obnoxious"

Before the Oscars, the Emoji Movie, an animated film starring James Corden and Patrick Stewart, swept the board at Hollywood's Razzie awards, which highlight the year's worst films.

It "won" four Golden Raspberry titles, including worst picture, director and screenplay.

In a statement, Razzies organisers branded the film a "talking poop opus".

Image copyright Getty Images

He went to the Oscars for the first time in four decades - but before he did so, Star Wars' Mark Hamill said he would rather be at home watching the ceremony in his pyjamas.

Hamill - AKA Luke Skywalker - last attended in 1978 when Star Wars: A New Hope was up for best picture.

Speaking at one of the pre-Oscar award ceremonies, the Oscar Wilde Awards, where he was being honoured, he told us it was "much more fun" to watch from home.

Image copyright Reuters/Getty

On Oscars night itself, The Shape of Water, a film about a woman and an amphibious creature, won top honours.

Frances McDormand won best actress for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, and persuaded every female nominee to stand with her in a night full of statements about inclusion.

Britain's Gary Oldman was named best actor for playing Winston Churchill in World War Two epic Darkest Hour.

The Shape of Water won the most Oscars with four, including best film.

Image copyright AFP

But afterwards, a man was arrested on suspicion of stealing Frances McDormand's golden statuette.

Terry Bryant was arrested for grand theft after the statuette went missing from the Governor's Ball, and later pleaded not guilty.

McDormand was reunited with Oscar later that night.

Image copyright OVALS PONTON

Charli Howard told BBC News about her journey from being an anorexic teenager to a campaigner for body positivity.

"Models are models for a reason," the 26-year-old said. "Not everyone photographs in the same way."

In her first book, Misfit - a memoir that deals openly with her problems with eating disorders and mental health - she said she struggled to fit in during her school years, which led to her suffering from anxiety and ultimately being attracted to modelling as a way to escape her surroundings.

She now lives in the US full-time, working as a model - albeit one who is classed as plus-size.

Image copyright Amanda Benson/BBC Image caption Smith took over the Doctor's sonic screwdriver in 2010

Actor Matt Smith revealed he nearly turned down his career-making role as the 11th Doctor in Doctor Who.

Speaking on Desert Island Discs, Smith said he had had "a wobble" after being told he'd be David Tennant's successor.

"I was like, 'I don't think I'm going to do it'," he told BBC Radio 4. "My agent said, 'You're going to do it'."

He also said he was "the wrong class" to play Prince Philip in The Crown, but pulled it off thanks to "a great wig".

Image copyright Phil Rees/REX/Shutterstock

The NME, which is ceasing its print edition, was a massive part of many music fans' lives.

Before rock music was reported in the mainstream press, before music television, and way before the internet, the NME was one of the only places to find out information about bands - or even, sometimes, to see what they looked like.

During its heyday, music was also the most exciting expression of a youth culture that, some of the time at least, was changing British society.

The NME was a doorway to that world.

Image caption Jeremy Clarkson has also hosted the BBC's Have I Got News For You

Jeremy Clarkson will be grilling contestants as the new host of ITV quiz show Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?

It's returning for a week this spring to celebrate its 20th anniversary.

The ex-Top Gear presenter is replacing Chris Tarrant, who said in 2014 his days as a game show host were over and that he thought the programme had "run its course".

On Friday, Clarkson said: "I have always loved the show and am thrilled to be involved with its rebirth."

Follow us on Facebook, on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts, or on Instagram at bbcnewsents. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.