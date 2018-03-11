Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Black Panther: Why this film is a moment

Marvel's superhero film Black Panther has taken more than a billion US dollars (£794m) at cinemas worldwide.

It is the fifth movie based in Disney's Marvel Universe to hit the milestone.

The film stars Chadwick Boseman as the crime-fighting ruler of Wakanda, a fictional African nation with the most advanced technology on earth.

Oscar winner Lupita Nyong'o, Michael B Jordan and Daniel Kaluuya play key roles, with The Hobbit star Martin Freeman as CIA agent Everett Ross.

Image copyright Getty Images for Disney Image caption Lupita Nyong'o, Michael B Jordan, and Chadwick Boseman are at the heart of the film

The film has been widely praised as game-changing - including by Michelle Obama - for having a largely black cast and a black director, Ryan Coogler.

Box office analyst Jeff Bock told the New York Times: "I think about it like a wall crumbling. In terms of Black Panther, no studio can say again, 'Oh, black movies don't travel, overseas interest will be minimal.'"

Skip Twitter post by @MichelleObama Congrats to the entire #blackpanther team! Because of you, young people will finally see superheroes that look like them on the big screen. I loved this movie and I know it will inspire people of all backgrounds to dig deep and find the courage to be heroes of their own stories. — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) February 19, 2018 Report

Based on Disney's estimate of ticket sales, the film passed the $1bn mark on the 26th day of its release.

Film information site IMDB says 32 movies have scored a box office billion, including 2012 James Bond offering Skyfall, the 2017 Beauty and the Beast reboot starring Emma Watson, and modern children's classic Frozen.

A hero among heroes

Earlier this week UK figures showed Black Panther was out-selling fellow superhero outings Iron Man, Thor and Captain America, after grossing £35.4m in three weeks.

Image copyright Marvel/Disney Image caption Nyong'o stars alongside British actress Letitia Wright, who plays the Black Panther's younger sister

Of the 18 Marvel films released to date, only two had made more money in the UK at a comparable stage - 2015's Avengers: Age Of Ultron (£40.4m) and 2012's The Avengers (£40.3m).

Signs of the film's success were good from the start - Black Panther more than doubled the amount it was predicted to take in the US and Canada over its opening weekend.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption How to speak like Black Panther

Last month, director Mr Coogler wrote a heartfelt letter thanking fans for their support.

"I am struggling to find the words to express my gratitude at this moment." he wrote.

"Never in a million years did we imagine that you all would come out this strong.

"Thank you for giving our team of filmmakers the greatest gift: The opportunity to share this film, that we poured our hearts and souls into, with you."

Patty Jenkins, the director who smashed records herself with 2017's Wonder Woman, shared her delight at Black Panther's "incredibly meaningful success".