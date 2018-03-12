Eminem takes aim at NRA during music awards

Image copyright Kevin Winter

Coming up in Music News LIVE... Eminem attacks gun lobbyists during his performance at the iHeart Radio music awards, Bono is "furious" over allegations of bullying at his ONE charity and country star Tim McGraw collapses on stage in Dublin. Plus Rihanna proves she's one in two billion, Elton John pays tribute to the NME and there's a Delicate new music video from Taylor Swift.

