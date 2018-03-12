Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Ariana Grande posing with fans in 2014

Ariana Grande has encouraged fans to be kind to themselves - after some covered their faces in selfies taken with her.

The US singer said on Instagram that while she loves meeting people, it makes her sad when they put emojis over their faces when posting them online.

"You show me so much unconditional love... you deserve to show yourself that same kindness," she wrote.

The 24-year-old's words led to fans posting selfies with the hashtag #SelfiesForAriana.

'You will get there'

The Side to Side singer had written in a plea to her fans: "I love meeting y'all out and about, it makes me so happy!

"But it makes me so sad when y'all don't put your faces in the photos or put emojis over your faces or ask to not be in them!

"You show me so much unconditional love all the time... you deserve to show yourselves that same kindness," she continued.

"Please learn to give that to yourselves! You will get there and you deserve it and I love you the very same way! Sweet dreams."

When her fans took up the challenge by posting pictures of themselves online, many paying tribute to how Grande had helped them become more confident, she said it had made her day.

She posted a new Instagram story showing her scrolling through the pictures, writing: "I love you so gahhhhdamn much" and thanking fans for being a "light in my life".

